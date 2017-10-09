Nenshi warns voters about ‘racists, haters’ trying to influence election online

Concerned about an increasing presence of racism and hateful language in the civic election’s social media discourse, mayoral candidate Naheed Nenshi is asking voters to support diversity instead.

In a Facebook video posted by Mashhood Qazi, a community activist and president of the Sindhi Association of North America’s southern Alberta chapter, Nenshi talked about what he said is expected to be a “very, very tight election.”

Nenshi added he had concerns around hateful language in social media representing “forces in the community” that are supporting his opponents and wanting to “take the city backwards.”