OHL Roundup: Adam Ruzicka lifts Sting over Bulldogs 6-5 in overtime

SARNIA, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka scored a little over a minute into overtime as the Sarnia Sting edged the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-5 on Monday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League action.

Brady Hinz, Anthony Salinitri, Jordan Kyrou, Sean Josling and Ryan McGregor had goals in regulation time for the Sting (6-1-0). Justin Fazio made 25 saves for the win.

Isaac Nurse struck twice for Hamilton (2-1-3). Connor Roberts, Justin Lemcke and Brandon Saigeon also scored for the Bulldogs as Kaden Fulcher stopped 40 shots.

Hamilton's Navrin Mutter was given a match penalty for slew foot at 9:59 of the first period.

Sarnia went 2 for 3 on the power play. The Bulldogs went 2 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

PETES 7 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Adam Timleck and Pavel Gogolev each scored twice as Peterborough marched past the Battalion.

Nikita Korostelev, Zach Gallant and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev rounded out the attack for the Petes (4-2-1).

Justin Brazeau, Cam Dineen and Andy Baker replied for Brampton (3-2-1).

The Battalion's Kyle Potts was given a match penalty for slashing at 18:15 of the third period.

---

RANGERS 4 ATTACK 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa had the eventual winner early in the third period as the Rangers skated past Owen Sound.

Greg Meireles, Jake Henderson and Riley Damiani also scored for Kitchener (5-2-1).

Sean Durzi was the lone scorer for the Attack (3-1-2).

The Canadian Press