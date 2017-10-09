Rafe Mair, former B.C. radio host and cabinet minister dead at 85

Former B.C. cabinet minister and well-known Vancouver radio broadcaster Rafe Mair has died at the age of 85.

A longtime colleague of Mair’s said that he’ll be remembered as a hard-hitting interviewer who was tough but fair.

Shiral Tobin, who produced his show on CKNW, said Mair’s doctor confirmed his death at around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Tobin said Mair’s health had been declining for a number of years, but that he had continued to write articles and appear as a radio panellist until recently.

She said Mair fought for Indigenous rights, feminism, and the environment in his later years. He even gave up his pastime of fly-fishing over his growing concern for the welfare of animals.

Mair’s show on CKNW ran for almost two decades, and was known as one of the most popular radio programs in the province.