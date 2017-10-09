Rising Democratic party star and possible Trump rival an ex-Montrealer

An alumna from a high school in a Montreal suburb is increasingly being mentioned as a potential candidate to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from winning a second term in 2020.

While California Sen. Kamala Harris does not publicly embrace speculation about her 2020 intentions, some online betting websites have put her at the front of the pack to lead the Democratic party into the next election.

Mother Jones, a left-leaning current affairs magazine, has described her as one of the Democrats who could beat Trump in the 2020 election, and the Washington Post ran a 2015 profile with the headline: “Is Kamala Harris the next Barack Obama?”

Harris’s political success is no surprise to those who knew her during her teen years in Montreal, where she attended high school in Westmount, just west of downtown.

In a 1981 yearbook from Westmount High School, the then-16 year old Harris described her favourite pastime as “dancing with Midnight Magic,” a dance troupe she founded with her friend Wanda Kagan.