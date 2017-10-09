Rookie Liberal MP Grewal throws down gauntlet to NDP Leader Singh, would ‘welcome the challenge’ in 2019 election

Rookie Liberal MP Raj Grewal says if the new NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh chooses to run against him in Brampton East, Ont., in 2019, he would “welcome the challenge” to compete against the man who just won the federal leadership with 53.8 per cent of the vote on the first ballot and who has represented the same riding provincially for six years.

“I take a lot of pride in serving and working hard there,” said Mr. Grewal (Brampton East, Ont.), in an interview with The Hill Times in the House foyer last week. “So, I welcome the challenge in 2019 from the Conservative Party or the NDP.”

Both Mr. Grewal, 32, and Mr. Singh, 38, are turban wearing Sikhs who practised law before entering politics. The riding of Brampton East is the second most ethnically diverse riding in the country after Scarborough North, Ont. According to data compiled by Andrew Griffith, an expert on multiculturalism in Canada, Brampton East has a visible minority population of 87.6 per cent and Scarborough North 90.1 per cent. Markham Thornhill is the third most ethnically diverse riding in the country with 82 per cent.