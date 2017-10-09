Why don’t we all get a piece of that sweet tax-break action?

I know what I’m going to do pronto if the Conservatives and the business lobby manage to stifle the Liberal government’s tax reforms.

I’m going to incorporate and grab some of that sweet tax relief for myself. As a self-employed writer in the lucrative freelance journalism industry, I stupidly have been paying my full share all along. Now, I want a piece of the low-tax action, too.

Until recently, I had no idea I should be entitled to a break. Now I see that as a small-business owner, I, too, deserve special advantages from the system.

And if one thing is clear in the murk of politics, it’s that every party wants to be friends with small business. We’re forever hearing pious talk about how small business