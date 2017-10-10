At least 10 dead as fires rage in Northern California

Fifteen wildfires raged across Northern California, with the biggest ones scorching the state’s famous wine country, killing at least 10 people, and burning over 1,500 homes and businesses, authorities said.

The fires burned into the night Monday in California’s wine country destinations — Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties — with flames ripping through the lush, picturesque landscape.

Here’s what we know so far, according to California authorities.

• Ten people have died and the number is expected to grow. S