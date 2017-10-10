Coroner’s service says three bodies were found after fire in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — The bodies of three people have been found in a burning home in Nanaimo, B.C.

RCMP say fire crews were called to the home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mounties say two adults and a seven-year-old girl were found in the home and their deaths will be investigated by the serious crime unit.

The names of the victims have not been released, although police say their family and the local school district have been notified.

Andy Watson, a spokesman with the BC Coroners Service, says they have very little information to share about the deaths.

The bodies have been removed from the building.

—With files from CFAX

The Canadian Press