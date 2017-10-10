Gov. Inslee: Effects of climate change are creating ‘slow-motion disaster movie’

The ongoing natural disasters that are ravaging both the western and gulf coasts of the United States should serve as a dire warning to the world about the consequences of climate change, especially with a “climate denier in the White House,” according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee said that the damage being done by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, along with wildfires in the western US, are evidence that “we are seeing, in real time, a slow-motion disaster movie that we are now living through that is not hypothetical.”