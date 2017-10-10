Harvey Weinstein scandal: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow allege harassment

Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow are the latest Hollywood performers to come forward alleging they were sexually harassed by mogul Harvey Weinstein, ratcheting up the scandal surrounding the disgraced movie producer.

In a report published Tuesday in the New York Times, the Oscar-winning actresses went on the record to describe incidents that took place earlier in their careers.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Paltrow told the Times about the incident, after the then-22-year-old had been hired to star in the film Emma.