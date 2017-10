How the Liberals and the CRA ended up angering two million store clerks

John Ivison National Post

The Liberals have invested $1 billion in the last two budgets to crack down on tax cheats.

But it’s probably fair to say that no one in government expected the tax-avoidance measures to target minimum wage store employees who get a 20 per cent discount on a pair of jeans, or restaurant workers coming off shift who get a meal at the end of the night.

Yet that appears to be the consequence of a new interpretation of the Income Tax Act by the Canada Revenue Agency.