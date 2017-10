Ivanka Trump calls on Congress to act on immigration

Ivanka Trump waded into the immigration debate Monday evening, calling the fate of immigrants who have been covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program a “very complicated issue.”

“You do have the question of the Dreamers: 800,000 young people, most of whom are under 25, most of whom are women. What role should the Dreamers be playing in the future workforce?” moderator Nina Easton asked Trump during a panel discussion at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.