Netflix in campaign to ‘set record straight’ on $500-million pledge for Canadian content

After facing widespread criticism from key players in Canada’s cultural industries, Netflix Inc. has started a public-relations campaign to “set the record straight” about its pledge to spend $500-million on Canadian productions over the next five years, most notably that that spending will be in addition to its existing plans.

The streaming service and the federal government have faced a series of attacks over the fact the company does not pay sales taxes in Canada and refuses to submit to any quotas on its television productions in the country.

After staying largely silent in recent days, Netflix has issued a long statement to fight back against the attacks that are widely circulating in Canada.