Ottawa names Atlantic consortium as first of nine shortlisted ‘superclusters’

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has announced the first of nine so-called superclusters that could qualify for a piece of a $950-million federal fund to spur on business development.

Bains said the Ocean Supercluster — the winning applicant from the Atlantic region — is an industry consortium that would expand digital technologies in aquaculture, fisheries, offshore oil and gas, and clean energy.

The Halifax announcement was the first in a cross-country tour that will reveal the nine shortlisted bids, following the submission of more than 50 proposals involving over 1,000 firms and 350 participants.