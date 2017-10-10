Please pass the politics: The collapse of the Liberals’ comms game

In what’s becoming an annual holiday tradition, Liberals all over the country were called to the Thanksgiving feast this past weekend armed with talking points.

Yes, I said ‘talking points’. Called ‘Turkey Talk Tools’, they were emailed to any Liberal who needed snappy answers ready for when grumpy uncles or sarcastic cousins started piping up about politics around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

“We want to make sure you’re prepared for a healthy debate, so we’re giving you the facts,” the email says. Hot topics covered by the talking points included marijuana legalization, trade talks with the United States, asylum seekers at the border and, of course, proposed changes to how small businesses are taxed.

“We love doctors — and every single Canadian who helps support the strong, universal public