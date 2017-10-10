National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Please pass the politics: The collapse of the Liberals’ comms game

By — Oct 10 2017

In what’s becoming an annual holiday tradition, Liberals all over the country were called to the Thanksgiving feast this past weekend armed with talking points.

Yes, I said ‘talking points’. Called ‘Turkey Talk Tools’, they were emailed to any Liberal who needed snappy answers ready for when grumpy uncles or sarcastic cousins started piping up about politics around the Thanksgiving dinner table.

“We want to make sure you’re prepared for a healthy debate, so we’re giving you the facts,” the email says. Hot topics covered by the talking points included marijuana legalization, trade talks with the United States, asylum seekers at the border and, of course, proposed changes to how small businesses are taxed.

“We love doctors — and every single Canadian who helps support the strong, universal public

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines