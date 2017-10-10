Politicians criticize Trudeau’s reaction to critics of Energy East demise

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should not go after critics of the cancelled Energy East pipeline project, but should look to his own actions.

Scheer spoke in Edmonton about Trudeau’s recent social media comments accusing those critics of using the project’s demise to pit regions of Canada against each other.

“I just find it odd that every time the prime minister makes a decision where Canadians are upset by the result of that, that he somehow blames them,” Scheer said Tuesday. “There are a lot of people upset with the decision to kill Energy East.”

Scheer said the issue does not stoke divisions because all of Canada would have benefited from the project, including oil workers in Alberta, trades workers in Central Canada and refinery workers in New Brunswick.