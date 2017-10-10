Revenue minister reviewing proposal to tax employee discounts

The federal government says it’s reviewing a proposal to tax employee discounts as income based on the amount of money saved.

A spokesperson for Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier confirmed that her office is reviewing the proposal, which appears in the latest version of the tax folio from the Canada Revenue Agency.

“There have been no changes to the laws governing taxable benefits to retail employees,” Lebouthillier is quoted as saying in the statement. “I’m committed to ensuring that the Canada Revenue Agency better work with stakeholders when reviewing its interpretations of the Income Tax Act.”