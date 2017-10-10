Todd Stone enters BC Liberal leadership race, says he’s a bridge between generations

Former Liberal transportation minister Todd Stone says he’s the new generation of leader needed to refresh the B.C. Liberal party, as he launches a campaign that’s expected to focus on livable cities and the province’s high-tech sector.

Stone will unveil his leadership bid in Surrey’s Holland Park on Tuesday, followed by a visit to a technology business in Victoria and then an evening rally in his home riding of Kamloops.

“I really think it’s time for our party and the province to have a new generation of leadership, and I think I represent that,” Stone said in an interview with Postmedia. “My leadership style is one of listening to people, engaging with people, reaching out to people and in