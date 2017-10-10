National Newswatch

Todd Stone enters BC Liberal leadership race, says he’s a bridge between generations

By — Oct 10 2017

Former Liberal transportation minister Todd Stone says he’s the new generation of leader needed to refresh the B.C. Liberal party, as he launches a campaign that’s expected to focus on livable cities and the province’s high-tech sector.

Stone will unveil his leadership bid in Surrey’s Holland Park on Tuesday, followed by a visit to a technology business in Victoria and then an evening rally in his home riding of Kamloops.

“I really think it’s time for our party and the province to have a new generation of leadership, and I think I represent that,” Stone said in an interview with Postmedia. “My leadership style is one of listening to people, engaging with people, reaching out to people and in

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines