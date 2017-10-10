Trudeau attends gala in Washington ahead of meeting with Trump on Wednesday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mingled with senior White House staffers, including the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, as he began a two-day trip to Washington on Tuesday.

The prime minister sat with his wife Sophie beside Donald Trump’s daughter and the U.S. deputy national security adviser Dina Powell during a gala.

Trudeau was to speak at the gala, the Fortune Most Powerful Women’s Forum held in the atrium of the National Portrait Gallery. He will meet Wednesday with President Donald Trump and U.S. lawmakers before leaving for Mexico the next day.

The prime minister has met the first daughter several times.

The first was in February during his first White House meeting with Trump.

They announced the creation of a Canada-U.S. Counc