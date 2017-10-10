Trump suggests he’s smarter than Rex Tillerson

President Donald Trump suggested he’s smarter than Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saying in an interview published Tuesday that if Tillerson did call him a moron, as reported, the two should “compare IQ tests.”

“And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump said to Forbes magazine.

Trump’s tense relationship with Tillerson burst into public view last week. An NBC News story claimed Vice-President Mike Pence had to talk Tillerson out of resigning this summer, and that Tillerson had called Trump a “moron.”

Tillerson said he never considered resigning, though he didn’t directly address the reported insult. His spokeswoman later said he never used such language.

Trump and Tillerson are scheduled to have lunch Tuesday at the White House with Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.