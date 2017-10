What does it mean to be anti-abortion in modern Canada? Coren

Poor Rachael Harder. Denied the position of chair of the House Status of Women committee last Tuesday by those nasty and intolerant Liberals and New Democrats. And just because she is opposed to abortion. If they had genuinely believed in feminism and equality they would have welcomed this young woman to such a position.

