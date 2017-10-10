Wynne downplays effect of senior Liberals not seeking re-election

Premier Kathleen Wynne is downplaying the impact two senior cabinet ministers deciding not to run again will have on her chances in the 2018 election.

Wynne was reacting today to a Friday announcement that neither deputy premier Deb Matthews or Treasury Board President Liz Sandals will seek re-election.

Wynne thanked both women for their commitment to public service, adding that people sacrifice a lot to enter politics.

She says she has not given her cabinet a deadline to decide whether to stay or go in advance of the next election, and notes that the Liberals will have a number of strong candidates running next year.