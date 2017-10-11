As Trudeau arrives at White House, Trump hints at bilateral trade with Canada

Donald Trump has welcomed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House by hinting at the possibility of a free trade deal directly with America’s northern neighbour, should ongoing NAFTA talks collapse.

But the U.S. president also said it’s too early to give up on efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

“It’s possible we won’t be able to reach a deal with one or the other,” Trump said, a poker-faced Trudeau seated at his side. “In the meantime, we’ll make a deal with one, but I think we have a chance to do something very creative that’s good for Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

Trump was speaking from the Oval Office at the outset of Wednesday’s meeting with Trudeau, whose visit coincides with the start of a fourth round of NAFTA talks in nearby Alexandria, Va.

It’s no secret that the president is not a fan of NAFTA, but Wednesday’s r