Former PM Harper’s voice on NAFTA welcome in Washington, says O’Toole

The Conservative foreign affairs critic says former prime minister Stephen Harper’s appearance in Washington today could help keep pressure on the Trump White House to preserve the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Erin O’Toole says Harper’s is an ardent free trader whose voice will help convince congressional and business leaders to preserve and update NAFTA, rather than tear it up, as Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened.

It also doesn’t hurt that Harper will be sharing a stage with former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich, who was arguably the pre-Trump era’s most right-leaning American populist politician.

Other prominent Canadian conservatives have publicly aligned themselves with Trudea