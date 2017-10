It’s never just one bad dude: Systemic abuses of male power are everywhere

It’s tempting to look at the appalling and possibly criminal behaviour of high-profile men accused of sexual harassment as a kind of reverse great-man theory of history – the disgraceful-man theory of predation. When accusations of assault or harassment cases make headlines, it’s often because there’s a powerful man at the centre – Roger Ailes, Bill Cosby, Bill O’Reilly, and now Harvey Weinstein.

