RCMP officers screened Quebec border crossers on religion and values, questionnaire shows

An RCMP guide for screening asylum seekers includes several questions that appear to target Muslims. When asked about the questionnaire, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale told the Star the RCMP has suspended its use.

RCMP officers have been screening Muslim refugee claimants entering from the U.S. at Quebec’s Roxham Rd. crossing, asking how they feel about women who do not wear the hijab, how many times they pray, and their opinion about the Taliban and the Islamic State, a questionnaire obtained by the Star shows.