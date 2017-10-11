National Newswatch

Stephen Harper offers a gloomy take on the state of international trade, NAFTA

By — Oct 11 2017

Stephen Harper broke his public silence on current events by offering a gloomy assessment on the state of international trade, describing anti-trade sentiment in the U.S. as a long-term problem that predates the Trump administration, that lacks an easy fix, and could well result in the end of NAFTA.

Harper stepped into the role of political analyst during a panel discussion in Washington with a coincidence of timing that bordered on the surreal Wednesday. At the very same moment, Harper’s successor, Justin Trudeau, happened to be a few blocks away at the White House, discussing the North American Free Trade Agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump himself.

Powerful anti-trade forces that extend beyond Trump’s presidency are at play in American society and aren’t going away any time soon, said the former Conservative leader, who’s an ardent free trader.

