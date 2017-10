TransCanada dodged a bullet by cancelling Energy East

Mitchell Beer

The basic reality faced by projects like Energy East is that, like it or not, the fossil fuel era is rapidly drawing to a close.

TransCanada Corporation dodged a bullet last Thursday with its decision to cancel its controversial and redundant Energy East pipeline — not that the now-jubilant opponents that lined up against the $15.7-billion project should hold their breath for the thank you notes they deserve.