Here’s the Trudeau government’s secret guide to Trump’s cabinet

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes the rounds in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, he’ll be thrown straight into the confusing mire of President Donald Trump’s White House.

While the president has proven himself exactly as unpredictable as many expected — whether it’s slapping extraordinary trade penalties on Quebec manufacturer Bombardier or musing about cancelling the North American Free Trade Agreement even as talks continue — Trudeau and his team have increasingly looked beyond the president, to his cabinet.