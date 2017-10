‘We are not going to pay any tariff,’ Delta CEO says of CSeries planes

The head of Delta Air Lines says his company does not expect to pay any tariffs related to its purchase of CSeries jets from Montreal-based Bombardier, but expects to complete the order as planned.

Speaking with analysts and reporters on a conference call to discuss the airline’s quarterly results on Wednesday, Ed Bastian was asked about two recent U.S. rulings that slapped punitive tariffs adding up to more than 300 per cent on the company’s recent purchase of up to 125 CSeries jets.