Anti-pot petition sponsored by Brad Trost nets almost 13,000 signatures

Almost 13,000 people have signed a petition sponsored by Saskatoon–University MP Brad Trost calling on Canadian lawmakers to revoke legislation that is expected to legalize the use and possession of recreational marijuana next summer.

Presented to the House of Commons late last month, the petition describes cannabis as “a substance with very little benefit and an enormous potential for addiction and abuse” and argues that regulations proposed in Bill C-45 will make it difficult to control.