Concerns mount that NAFTA could die before it’s renegotiated

Blunt warnings about the fate of the North America Free Trade Agreement suggest Canada needs to prepare for a world without the trade pact.

“This thing is going into the toilet,” said Jerry Dias, the head of UNIFOR, Canada’s largest private sector union.

Dias said it is clear the Americans are not looking to reach an agreement, and he scoffed at the idea of negotiations being completed before the end of the year.

“We are going to have to start having serious conversations about life after NAFTA,” Dias said.