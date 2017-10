Construction underway for Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. iPolitics/Matthew Usherwood

This December ragging the puck, faceoffs, and spinning will be commonplace on Parliament Hill, on the lawn that is.

Canadian Heritage is building the first ever skating rink on the lawn of Parliament Hill, and construction is already underway.

The rink will open on Dec. 7 through to New Years’ Eve, and Canadians are welcome to lace up and get on the ice, for free.