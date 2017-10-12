Europeans see Canada as ‘early warning system’ on U.S. after Trump’s election showed ‘necessity’ of relationship

Canada can be an “early warning system” on the United States for Europe, European Union parliamentarians were saying as the American president and Canadian prime minister met in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.

And despite mixed views on a free trade agreement with Europe — though one MEP said he received more public input on rabbit welfare than on CETA — European officials seem ready to go full steam ahead.

Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump may not have much in common on policy, and their governments are battling at trade negotiation tables during a fourth round of North American Free Trade Agreement “renegotiat