Feds fumble on employee discounts a display of supersized political stupidity

A server at McDonald’s gets 50 per cent off four regularly priced menu items per day. Managers and overnight staff are entitled to a free meal.

The updated edict from the Canada Revenue Agency clearly indicated that, while this is an extreme example, discounts and freebies were taxable benefits and must be declared as such on company and individual tax forms.

In other words, the government unleashed a Big Mac tax attack.