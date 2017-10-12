Government quietly appoints Guy Bujold interim RCMP watchdog

Canada’s national police force has a new watchdog — at least for the time being.

While no formal appointment announcement has been made, Guy Bujold this month started serving as both interim vice-chair and acting chair of the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission, which handles complaints about the RCMP.

Bujold, former president of the Canadian Space Agency, worked in the federal civil service for more than three decades before retiring in 2010.

The vice-chair positoin has been vacant since the fall of 2016.