Hypocritical scumbags like Harvey Weinstein come in all political stripes

The ever-eloquent Christopher Hitchens, in his memoir Hitch-22, perfectly described the hypocrisy that seems to plague society’s loudest moral proselytizers:

“Whenever I hear some bigmouth in Washington or the Christian heartland banging on about the evils of sodomy or whatever,” he wrote, “I mentally enter his name in my notebook and contentedly set my watch.

“Sooner rather than later, he will be discovered down on his weary and well-worn old knees in some dreary motel or latrine.”