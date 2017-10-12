If Trudeau is ‘sucking up’ to alpha dog Trump, it’s for the greater good

John Ivison National Post

Justin Trudeau would probably have preferred to drink gasoline straight from the nozzle rather than mug for the cameras outside the White House with a president who, according to fresh reports in Vanity Fair, is in the process of “unraveling.”

Diplomacy demanded he fake a rictus smile Wednesday while Donald Trump complained about the press’s “disgusting” tendency to “write whatever they want to write.”

Patriotic duty compelled him to grin and bear it, as Trump performed his alpha dog routine during the photo op.