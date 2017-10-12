Jean raises concerns over UCP leadership voting process

Leadership candidate Brian Jean sounded the alarm over the electronic voting system in the United Conservative Party’s leadership contest, saying Wednesday thousands of party members may not be able to vote because they aren’t registered with the party.

But with the deadline for party members to register less than two days away, UCP officials say the process is running smoothly aside from a few hiccups.

To select the new party’s first leader, UCP members will vote online or by phone in the three-day period ending Oct. 28. UCPers had to have their party membership by Sept. 29 and then register, providing proof of identity, by 5 p.m. this Friday, either by mail or online.