Justin Trudeau spotted out in Washington after White House meeting

Hey isn’t that . . . Canada’s photogenic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, having date night in SEI in Penn Quarter?

Trudeau has had a busy few days in Washington. On Tuesday evening, he spoke at a dinner held for Fortune Magazine‘s Most Powerful Women Summit — and sat next to his new buddy, first daughter Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president. The next day, Trudeau headed to 1600 Pennylvania Ave. to discuss the North American Free Trade Agreement with President Trump