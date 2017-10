North Korea’s top diplomat reportedly says Trump lit ‘fuse of war’

North Korea’s foreign minister told Russian journalists that U.S. President Donald Trump lit the “fuse of war” when the U.S. president labeled Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” in a recent speech at the United Nations.

Ri Yong Ho was quoted by the Tass news agency as saying Pyongyang will never hold talks over its nuclear arsenal and won’t enter dialogue with the U.S. as long as Washington maintains sanctions on the regime.