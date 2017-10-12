The Mounties’ Muslim-targeting border quiz was stupid and pointless

“Canada is a very liberal country that believes in freedom of religious practice and equality between men and women. What is your opinion on this subject? How would you feel if your boss were a woman? How do you feel about women who do not wear the Hijab, Dupatta, Chador, Niqab or Burka?”

No, this was not a script for a Kellie Leitch campaign video. It was a query included on a three-page questionnaire given by RCMP officials to people who illegally crossed the Canadian-American border near Lacolle, Quebec.

Twelve thousand men, women and children have made the trek this year, most of whom have claimed refugee status on Canadian soil. A large number are Haitians, who fear they will be deported back to Haiti due to policy changes contemplated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Many others are claimants from Muslim-majority countries who no longer feel comfortable in America, and would rather apply for refugee status in Canada.