The U.S. has started delivering its bombshell demands at NAFTA talks

The United States has begun dropping its bombshell proposals at the negotiating table in NAFTA talks, which are now entering their most difficult phase.

Sources say U.S. negotiators presented on Wednesday evening a so-called termination clause that would kill the pact after five years if the three member countries fail to renew it.

The next big drop could occur Friday: the group handling rules for auto parts is gathering and it’s expected the U.S. will level demands seen as non-starters by the other parties.