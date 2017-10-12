Trudeau heads to Mexico after blunt talk about alternatives to NAFTA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to Mexico City today may include some uncomfortable moments, coming the day after a visit to Washington that included discussion about creating a new free trade deal without Mexico.

During talks at the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of replacing NAFTA with a new U.S.-Canada deal that would leave Mexico out in the cold.

The proposal came during a meeting at the White House between the two leaders and eight of their most senior advisers.