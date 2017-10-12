Trump Attacks Puerto Rico, Threatens To Pull Emergency Responders

President Donald Trump slammed Puerto Rico on Thursday, saying its power grid and infrastructure were a “disaster” before two hurricanes hit last month and he threatened to pull federal emergency management workers from the storm-ravaged island.

His comments drew furious responses from Democrats who charged he is treating Americans there like “second-class citizens.”

Trump tweeted, “‘Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.’ says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of……..accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes.”