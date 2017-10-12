Trump lied about NAFTA to ride anti-trade wave into the White House: James Moore

U.S President Donald Trump lied about the merits of NAFTA in order to whip up a populist rage that he could ride all the way to the White House, former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore says.

“He frankly misled the public, lied about the facts of NAFTA in order to dial up anti-NAFTA sentiment in order to ride that wave of anger, in part, into his success in those Midwest states,” Moore told CBC News Network’s Power & Politics in an interview Thursday.

Speaking a day after he attended a trade panel at Dentons law firm in Washington, D.C., in which he interviewed U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross about the ongoing trade negotiations, Moore