U.K. government is interested in joining NAFTA, or whatever it becomes, Brexit leader says

A British politician who pushed for Brexit says he believes the U.K. government is interested in joining NAFTA, or whatever becomes of it.

Daniel Hannan spoke to the Post in Brussels about the prospect of a cross-Atlantic free trade zone even as a fourth round of North American Free Trade Agreement talks ramps up in the United States.

The member of European Parliament and British Conservative said he senses openness to trade deals from both the American and Canadian administrations. Despite growing protectionism south of the border, which Hannah says “needs to be rebutted,” President Donald Trump seems keenly interested in working with Britain.

“(The administration is) hesitant on trade but weirdly enthusiastic