A guide to the upcoming byelections that have Scheer, Singh out campaigning

The Conservative and New Democrat party leaders have been out on the hustings, with two federal byelections around the corner.

New MPs are set to be named in the Sturgeon River-Parkland, Alta., and Lac-Saint-Jean, Que., ridings when constituents head to the polls on Oct. 23.

Parliament has been on pause this week, with MPs in their ridings for a thanksgiving break, and that’s given Conservative leader Andrew Scheer some time to hit the campaign trail. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, though not impacted by the House of Commons sitting schedule, as he doesn’t have a seat, has also been campaigning this week.