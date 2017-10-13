Bob Corker on Trump’s biggest problem: The ‘castration’ of Rex Tillerson

So is Donald Trump really leading the country toward World War III?
That is the warning that lingers from the broadside delivered by Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) during his Twitter war with Trump. Most Americans already take for granted much of what the Republican senator said — that the president peddles falsehoods online and has to be corralled by the “adults” around him. But the notion offered by the silver-haired, sober-minded chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee that Trump might launch a catastrophic war invites sleepless nights even for those who have already resigned themselves to four years of domestic chaos.