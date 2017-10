‘Disturbing rhetoric’: Trump’s press threats may violate 1st Amendment, oath of office

It was a darker-than-usual threat by U.S. President Donald Trump, one that has alarmed First Amendment advocates and prompted a senator to wonder whether Trump has breached his oath of office.

In words that intensified his anti-media scorn, Trump this week took aim once again at the “fake news,” declaring in tweets that some networks should have their licences “challenged” or even “revoked.”